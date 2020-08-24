Hot 97 no longer employes Pasquale Raucci, having cut ties with "Paddy Duke" following the release of HBO's documentary Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, in which Raucci is accused of being among the group of white men responsible for the murder of Yusuf Hawkins.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"After watching HBO's Storm over Brooklyn, HOT97 was shocked and took swift action. Paddy Duke is no longer employed by HOT97," the station wrote in a statement on Twitter. "The march for social justice continues."

Hawkins, 16 at the time, joined three friends on a trip to Bensonhurst, to inquire about a 1982 Pontiac on sale. When the group arrived, they were ambushed by a group of white men who suspected one of the black boys in the group to be dating a white friend of theirs. Hawkins was fatally shot.

Raucci was cleared of murder charges, but was convicted on a lesser count. Five years later, he began working at Hot97, according to his LinkedIn page.

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn was directed by Muta'Ali Muhammad. Hawkins was killed in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Aug. 23, 1989. Al Sharpton led a series of protests in Brooklyn following lenient sentences given to the group of white men responsible.

