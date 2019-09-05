There are things that people experience in their childhoods that they often purposefully bury as they strive to forget tragic occurrences. Yet, oftentimes skeletons spill out of closets or in Hosea Chanchez's case, they're willingly exposed. Chanchez is best known for his role as Malik Wright on the television show The Game, and on Tuesday the actor decided it was time to shed the mask of his celebrity status to share something that he's been struggling with throughout his life.

The 37-year-old took to his Instagram page to reveal that when he was 14-years-old he was the victim of a sexual assault by the father of one of his friends. "This man is a predator, preying on children who’s trust he’s falsely built through lies, manipulation, threats and secrets," Hosea wrote in a caption. "I hope this truth helps to stop child molesting predators from sexually assaulting more children. Pedophiles have no place in our society they hide in the open and rape children who are afraid to speak up because of shame, guilt, fear, denial and the thought that no one will believe them. Im doing this to help parents and young children become aware of some of the signs and better protect themselves from sexual predators."

In a series of text images, Hosea detailed what he said happened to him at the hands of this man, adding that he's sharing his story in the hopes of helping someone else heal from past trauma. Then, Hosea exposed the man by name and location, calling him a "disgusting pervert, a punk, a coward, a sexual predator, a rapist, and worst of all he's a pedophile!" The details are pretty graphic and some may find it disturbing, but you can read through Hosea's story by swiping through the images below.