Miles Bridges, who is a restricted free agent for the Charlotte Hornets, is facing three felony domestic violence charges, after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children, last month. The 24-year-old is being charged with one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

District Attorney George Gascon says that the case "includes an allegation of causing great bodily injury on the domestic violence victim."



Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," Gascon added, according to ESPN. "Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable."

While the DA's report mentions the children being present for the alleged assault, it did not specify what the child abuse counts exactly stemmed from.

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of Bridges' children, shared pictures of her injuries and a medical report on Instagram, earlier this month, which read in part, "Brain concussion; Closed fracture of nasal bone; Contusion of rib; Multiple bruises; Strain of neck muscle."

Both the Hornets and the NBA say that they are aware of the situation and are investigating the allegations.

"These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor,'' the Hornets said. "As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.''

Bridges is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

