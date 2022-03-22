Isaiah Thomas' career has taken some nice twists and turns over the past few years. Unfortunately, it has been difficult for Thomas to find a steady home in the NBA. This past season, he has played on a number of different teams, including the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers. These were all on 10-day contracts, and recently, Thomas was given a similar deal with the Charlotte Hornets.

Since signing with the Hornets, Thomas has averaged about 10 points per game, and the team is 7-2 in nine games. These are some pretty solid numbers, and today, the team had to make a choice. They could either let Thomas go or sign him for the rest of the year.

Jason Miller/Getty Images

As you can see in the tweet down below, the team opted to sign Thomas for the rest of the year, as the Hornets look to make a big playoff push. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference standings, and they could use all the help they can get. They are on a five-game winning streak, and with Thomas' leadership, they believe they can make a real push to finish off the season.

This is a move that will certainly excite Hornets fans, and even just casual Thomas supporters. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come for the veteran point guard.