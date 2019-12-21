If you're a fan of Nike's infamous Air Max line, then you are probably a big fan of the Nike Air Max 97. It is easily one of the most iconic shoes of our time and continues to get love from sneakerheads. After seeing a huge resurgence in 2017, Nike has been bringing out numerous new colorways of the shoe and some of them have featured colorways similar to those of some of the NBA's most recognizable teams.

This latest colorway looks like it would be perfect for a player on the Charlotte Hornets. As you can see from the official images below, the shoe has a white upper with a purple leather ring that wraps around the entire silhouette. From there, two teal rings are placed further up on the upper, closer to the tongue. If you're a Hornets fan, this might be the closest you will ever get to an official Hornets Air Max 97.

According to Sneaker News, these shoes will cost $160 USD although they don't have an official release date. They should be out sometime in the near future so be sure to be on the lookout for these.

Image via Nike

