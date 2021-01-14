Over the past few years, Jumpman has been showing a whole lot of love to the Air Jordan 13, and for good reason. It is one of the more underrated silhouettes in the Jordan Brand catalog, and fans are always happy to get their hands on some new offerings. Now that we are firmly in 2021, it seems like Jumpman is hoping to bring out some new Jordan 13s, including an obsidian and powder blue model that should prove to be a hit with both UNC and Charlotte Hornets fans.

In the photoshop rendering below, courtesy of @zsneakerheadz, you can see that the shoe features a white leather base, all while obsidian leather is found on the toe box, mudguard, back heel, and even the tongue. From there, UNC powder blue is placed on the Jumpman logo situated on the tongue, all while more is placed on the outsole. Overall, these elements come together to create a clean and unique model that will be perfect for the summer months.

Based on the Instagram post below, it is being reported that the shoe will be dropping on August 14th of this year, although this date is subject to change. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates as we will be sure to bring you the latest information regarding this shoe.