The Charlotte Hornets announced that radio broadcaster John Focke, who used mistakenly typed the n-word on social media when referring to the Denver Nuggets, will not be returning to the team.
"The Charlotte Hornets announced today that John Focke will not return as the team’s radio broadcaster due to a violation of the organization's social media policy," The Hornets wrote in a statement. "Since this is a personnel matter, the organization will not comment any further. The Hornets thank John for all his efforts during the 2019-20 NBA season."
Focke has repeatedly claimed that his typing of the n-word was a typo, possibly done as the "I" and "U" key are next to each other, as are the "R" and the "T" key.
Focke explained the mistake saying, "I made a horrific error while attempting to tweet about the Denver-Utah game. I don't know how I mistyped. I had (and have) no intention of ever using that word. I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been sick to my stomach about it every [sic] since. I'm truly sorry that this happened and I apologize to those I offended."
Focke has previously covered the Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.
