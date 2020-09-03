The Charlotte Hornets announced that radio broadcaster John Focke, who used mistakenly typed the n-word on social media when referring to the Denver Nuggets, will not be returning to the team.

Streeter Lecka / Getty Images

"The Charlotte Hornets announced today that John Focke will not return as the team’s radio broadcaster due to a violation of the organization's social media policy," The Hornets wrote in a statement. "Since this is a personnel matter, the organization will not comment any further. The Hornets thank John for all his efforts during the 2019-20 NBA season."

Focke has repeatedly claimed that his typing of the n-word was a typo, possibly done as the "I" and "U" key are next to each other, as are the "R" and the "T" key.