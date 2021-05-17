Hopsin Returns With "BE11A CIAO"

When it comes to the bars and flow, Hopsin has earned the respect of his fans and peers alike. Today, he comes through with another new single further validating his prowess in those departments. "BE11A CIAO" arrives complete with an elaborate video, one that finds a masked-up Hop engaging in armed robbery and having a grand ol' time in the process.

Lyrically, the track finds Hop flexing over a self-produced anthem, delivering violent braggadocio. "Lane on my own, the label is cold, we raking in gold, I'm labeled the G.O.A.T," he spits, a dexterous array of multis. "You borrow my style and can't even pay off the loan, you phony, you fake, you a clone, I'm ape with the flow." Clocking in at a little over four minutes -- twice the runtime of today's average single -- there's plenty of Hopsin lyricism for fans to unpack -- check out "BE11LA CIAO" for yourself now, and sound off in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Lane on my own, the label is cold, we raking in gold, I'm labeled the G.O.A.T

You borrow my style and can't even pay off the loan,

You phony, you fake, you a clone, I'm ape with the flow

You think you the greatest but no, put down the cocaine and patron

I aim for your dome, paw, I'm digging your grave, there's no other way it can go