Hopsin Makes The Best Of A Bad Situation On "Covid Mansion"

Hopsin, no stranger to conjuring spooky imagery, took it upon himself to provide a guided tour of "COVID Mansion" for his brand new single. The track is ominous off the rip, its dark piano line toeing the line between groovy and devilish. Hop wastes little time in providing a status update. "Right now, I'm in Thailand on quarantine, it's a foreign scene," he declares. "Can't go to the airport and leave, and I thought my old life is boring, jeez."

And that's only the tip of the iceberg. Clearly, Hop's got a lot to get off his chest, given how thoroughly the coronavirus pandemic mucked up his best-laid schemes. "Now there just ain't many plans I can move on, all because someone ate bat soup in Wuhan," he vents. "Well shit, that's what I heard / I don't know what it was mixed with / But for someone to jeopardize everyone's life man, it must have been fucking delicious." As his flow whips into a frenzy, Hop makes sure to sprinkle his frustration with some much-needed levity and darkly comedic social commentary. And that's not even factoring in the tour of the titular mansion itself -- and what a mansion it is.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Now there just ain't many plans I can move on

All because someone ate bat soup in Wuhan

Well shit, that's what I heard

I don't know what it was mixed with

But for someone to jeopardize everyone's life

Man, it must have been fucking delicious

This shit is fucking ridiculous

Can't be with my son or my siblings, the government trippin

My pussy appointments with dozens of bitches are canceled

Now guess what I'm tuggin my dick with?