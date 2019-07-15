mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hopsin Drops Off Emotional New Track "I Don't Want It"

Mitch Findlay
July 15, 2019 16:07
I Don't Want It
Hopin bares his soul on this powerful new single.


"This will probably be the last song I put out in a while," begins Hopsin, on the somber opening notes of "I Don't Want It." "I'm sorry to all my fans." In that sense, Hopin's latest starts on a disturbing note, with the lingering threat of self-harm hovering overhead. As he starts rapping, his thoughts immediately travel to Robin Williams, as Hopsin struggles to imagine what the beloved actor might have been thinking of prior to taking his own life. "My whole life they was calling me corny, stupid," he raps, his emotion running high. "I never had a dad that was there to mentor me through it, skateboarding was my escape, it wasn't just for amusement." 

Even as his lot in life improves, with cames come a different sort of responsibility. "I'm just lending cheese," he raps, "now I'm just looked at as an ATM machine / if I don't give my friends my money, shit, I'm the enemy." As the song progresses to its climax, Hop becomes vocally more distraught, all-but begging for a way to stay the course. It's a powerful selection from the rapper, and we can only hope that Hopsin is feeling okay, as the words he's speaking are reminiscent of those in Eminem's "Rock Bottom." Keep your head up, Hop. 

Quotable Lyrics

Months later, my girl told me she's pregnant
This was something I never expected
Her and I weren't on good terms at the time, man, it was hectic
And I was scared if she kept this baby I might regret it
Made me be concerned I had a fucking toxic relationship
Last thing we need is a fucking toddler to raise in it
Having a baby is great, but not as amazing
When you got two parents who always fighting, hollering, breaking shit

