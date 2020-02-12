Hoodrich Pablo Juan's Pockets Keep Getting Fatter On "Get Paid"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan's hustler's mentality is something he'd applied from the streets to his rap career. Even after releasing music, he flooded the streets with new music and hasn't stopped once. In fact, he might be one of the more successful artists that signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo. The rapper came through this week with a brand new single titled, "Get Paid" which is a pretty on-brand song title considering his rap moniker. The production is muddy and bassy while the rapper lets off lavish bars detailing the process of getting it out the mud to getting to the current state of his career that he's currently in.

Quotable Lyrics

Bad bitch like she can't behave

Ridin' in the car, fill it with Ks

Thought I was broke, bitch got amazed

Come to the spot, that bitch like a maze

Vintage designer get better with age

Ballin' on n***as, I ain't never played