Last week, it was reported that Hoodrich Pablo Juan was arrested in Georgia on RICO charges, which of course, stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. These types of charges are only meant for those connected to organized crime and typically, if you're arrested on a RICO charge, things aren't looking so good...just ask Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Now, it has been revealed that HPJ's arrest was part of a massive crackdown on organized crime throughout the state of George. In March of last year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation teamed up with the Upson County District Attorney's Office as there was suspicious activity going on throughout numerous communities. Now, the GBI has linked the crimes to the Rollin 20 Neighborhood Bloods, and have indicted 46 alleged suspects, including Hoodrich Pablo Juan's whose real name is Sterling Leroy Pennix.

"Today's announcement highlights why my administration continues to prioritize fighting criminal street gangs and supporting the GBI Gang Task Force," Georgia governor Brian Kemp said. "My message to gang members looking to prey on innocent Georgians, commit crimes, and destroy lives is simple: we will not stop until every community is safe."

According to the report, 25 of the 46 suspects have been arrested, while 21 remain at large. There are some pretty massive charges being laid out here, including "92 counts of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, 59 counts of violations of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of trafficking heroin, four counts of kidnapping, four counts of murder, 24 counts of aggravated assault," per Fox 5 Atlanta.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.

