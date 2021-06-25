HoodRich Pablo Juan Taps Young Thug, Gunna & More For "Designer Dope Boyz"

Despite beginning his rap career around seven years ago, Atlanta-bred trapper HoodRich Pablo Juan already boasts a lengthy discography. Similar to his label-boss Gucci Mane, the 10/17 Records signee has an extensive mixtape discography that has earned him a dedicated fanbase. The rapper's distinct relaxed and confident cadence has also earned him considerable attention.

His latest effort Designer Dope Boyz is almost an entirely solo endeavor, aside from appearances from Young Thug and Gunna on "On Fleek" and subsequent appearances from Peewee Longway on "Bio," "Big Bear" with Yak Gotti, and "Richest In The Building" with Icewear Vezzo. Pablo and Gunna have previously collaborated back in 2019 on the smooth cut "Just Vibe," while he's previously linked up with Thugger on Screaming Slatt. The 14-track tape is nothing short of trap excellence and would surely make Gucci proud.

Stream Designer Dope Boyz below and let us know your thoughts down below.

Tracklist

1. King Pin

2. What's Hannin

3. Who You Gon Rob

4. On Fleek feat. Young Thug, Gunna

5. All Blue Racks

6. Quran

7. Get Up and Grind

8. Bio feat. Peewee Longway

9. Count It

10. Big Bear feat. Yak Gotti

11. Easter Egg Hunt

12. Richest In The Building feat. Icewear Vezzo

13. Go Get the Bag

14. Where Would I Be