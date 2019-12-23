Hoodrich Pablo Juan Shares New Song, "Hello"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has always been incredibly prolific, but dropping a song just a month after putting out a fifteen-track project is quite impressive. DMV (Dope Money Violence) boasted features from Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Mane and production from Tay Keith, Zaytoven, Southside, TM88, Ronny J and Maaly Raw. Before that tape, the Decatur rapper shared another solid full-length in May, titled BLO: The Movie as a riff on Ted Demme's 2001 film.

Hoodrich is now showing off his proficiency in pop culture references again with his new song "Hello". If you're wondering why the cover art features an image of Hello Kitty, it's because of the following pun that Hoodrich makes: "N****s be pussy, they kitty, hello." He raps other goofy bars that play with this same theme, like "Fuck a pussy n****, I'm a nympho." Even if you put the puns aside, Hoodrich's bassy drawl always results in easily enjoyable listens.

As of now, "Hello" can only be streamed on SoundCloud, but you can also check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Eyes low cause I'm been off that gelato

Find the plug, run off like a deadbeat father

Fuck you bitch, I ain't stunting no thot hoe

Ride in the foreign, I still got the Tahoe