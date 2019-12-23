mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Shares New Song, "Hello"

Noah C
December 23, 2019 11:37
Mony Pwr Rspt / 1017/ Alamo RecordsMony Pwr Rspt / 1017/ Alamo Records
Mony Pwr Rspt / 1017/ Alamo Records

Hello
Hoodrich Pablo Juan

Featuring a Hello Kitty pun.


Hoodrich Pablo Juan has always been incredibly prolific, but dropping a song just a month after putting out a fifteen-track project is quite impressive. DMV (Dope Money Violence) boasted features from Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Mane and production from Tay Keith, ZaytovenSouthsideTM88, Ronny J and Maaly Raw. Before that tape, the Decatur rapper shared another solid full-length in May, titled BLO: The Movie as a riff on Ted Demme's 2001 film. 

Hoodrich is now showing off his proficiency in pop culture references again with his new song "Hello". If you're wondering why the cover art features an image of Hello Kitty, it's because of the following pun that Hoodrich makes: "N****s be pussy, they kitty, hello." He raps other goofy bars that play with this same theme, like "Fuck a pussy n****, I'm a nympho." Even if you put the puns aside, Hoodrich's bassy drawl always results in easily enjoyable listens. 

As of now, "Hello" can only be streamed on SoundCloud, but you can also check it out below. 

Quotable Lyrics

Eyes low cause I'm been off that gelato
Find the plug, run off like a deadbeat father
Fuck you bitch, I ain't stunting no thot hoe
Ride in the foreign, I still got the Tahoe

