Hoodrich Pablo Juan Links Sada Baby & BlocBoy JB For "Trap Neva Closed"

Regardless of how you feel, Hoodrich Pablo Juan has had a prolific year. Much like the man that signed him, Hoodrich Pablo Juan has taken on the approach of flooding the streets. Even if songs don't end up on streaming services, he likely has at least a mixtape worth of music that he's released on YouTube in the span of the year.

The rapper returned with some new heat recently, tapping BlocBoy JB and Sada Baby for some assistance on "Trap Neva Closed." The Southern influence is evident on the production as the three rappers dish out bars about the trap. However, it's Sada Baby who stole the show on this one. The Detroit rapper has been a favorite all year long and this verse continues to prove just how strong he is on the mic.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I bust yo shit, you keep lookin' at my fellas

Spend this chop, clip look like propellas

My main bitch caramel, her best friend vanilla

See the purple spendin' green, and my Percocets yellow