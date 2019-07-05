Hoodrich Pablo Juan Is His Own Security On "No Safety"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan hasn't been lacking one bit this year. The rapper's continuously dropping new heat for the street on a regular basis as his profile continues to grow. Although he's signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo imprint, it appears as though he's putting in a lot more effort on his own. It's been roughly two months since he dropped off BLO: The Movie which included a star-studded tracklist of Young Thug, Gucci Mane, and more. He's pumped out visuals and singles since. Now, he returns with another new banger titled, "No Safety."

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is mobbin' through the streets with the strap on his side on "No Safety." The rapper's deep voice floats over the trunk-rattling, bass heavy production on the track as he reminds people that he's ready to shoot like BlocBoy JB.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up with the gang in foreigns, back to back

Hoodrich fuckin' on a hoodrat

Know I should pull an 18-wheeler back, back

Know how to rap but the shit that you talk cap