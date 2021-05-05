Hoodrich Pablo Juan Is Back On His BS On "Easter Egg Hunt"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan might not be a dominant force on the 1017 label like he once was but it appears that the independent grind has been treating him just as well, if not better. The liberty to release music at his own pace has benefitted his fan base who rarely go without new music. His streaming pages might not be a reflection of that but if you head to his YouTube channel, there's a slew of new music accompanied with visuals.

The rapper is now gearing up for the release of his forthcoming project, Designer Dope Boy which is due out on May 21st. The rapper shared a taste of the project with his new single, "Easter Egg Hunt" which boasts production from Tay Keith. It's a high-energy banger that has us excited to hear what he has up his sleeve on his new project.

Quotable Lyrics

I feel like I jumped out the grave

My bitch bad, she don't know how to behave

My VVS diamonds, they lookin' like glaze

