Hoodrich Pablo Juan Is All About Precision On "Shoot Like Juddy"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been dropping music like no other this summer. What's more interesting is that he seems to be one of the few artists on 1017 Eskimo that is putting out music on a regular basis. Hoodrich hasn't slacked one bit. It feels like every week he returns with a brand new track along with a visual. This week, he teamed up with director Juddyremixdem Productions for the video of his latest song, aptly titled, "Shoot Like Juddy." Hoodrich Pablo Juan's gravelly voice slides over the bass-heavy production while he dishes out detailed bars about the trap life. \

The recent stream of music from Hoodrich comes shortly after he dropped off his latest project, BLO: The Movie. It's only been a few months since he released it but given his musical output these days, it would not be shocking if he dropped another project before the year comes to an end.

Quotable Lyrics

Blow like the movie

Hoodrich high class, raw like sushi

I don't do cap, this ain't allusion

N***a went right so I made a maneuver