Hoodrich Pablo Juan Is Back With New Track "Minute Maid"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, DMV. To kick off the campaign for the project, the rapper returned with his new single, "Minute Maid." Ronny J and Nils join forces for the production and bring out the horns as Hoodrich struts in. His deep voice can rattle the bass on the track but he glides over the production as he flexes and celebrates getting to the money. "I got bands like it's a parade/ I just got the pack 'fore I go hit the stage," he raps as he opens up his verse.

Hoodrich hasn't really shared too many details about the project. We do know that it's fifteen tracks in length with "Minute Maid" appearing to be the only song that he's released off the project so far. Keep your eyes peeled for DMV which is set to drop on November 1st. Pre-order it here.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit up my muscle for spinach like Popeye

Rollie Arabian, Inshallah

Bankroll in colors, it's looking like tie dye

Fuck your baby mama, she callin' me Dada