Hoodrich Pablo Juan Drops Off New Banger "Major Bag Alert"

Aron A.
September 04, 2019 20:43
Major Bag Alert
Hoodrich Pablo Juan

Hoodrich Pablo Juan channels DJ Khaled on his latest single.


If there's one person who's been delivering a ton of music this summer, it's Hoodrich Pablo Juan. Although much of it has gone under the radar, he's delivered a ton of dope bangers. He joined Tay Keith for "Myself," joined Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, Domingo, and Key Glock on OJ Da Juiceman's "No Hook 2" and more. All of those singles arrived after the release of May's BLO: The Movie so you could only expect that he's still in go mode.

On his latest single, Hoodrich Pablo Juan takes a page out of DJ Khaled's book. The rapper dropped off "Major Bag Alert" earlier today which was produced by Cap'n Crunch. The electrifying keeps your head bouncing throughout the song while Hoodrich Pablo Juan effortlessly flows while flexing on everybody.

Quotable Lyrics
I need that money, n***a, I be fiendin'
Fat pockets got 'em lookin' like Keenan
Do what I want, rich n***a swag
Racks in my pocket, makin' 'em sad

