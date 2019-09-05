mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan Continues To Flood The Streets With "This Fly"

Aron A.
September 05, 2019 19:25
40 Views
00
0
CoverCover

This Fly
Hoodrich Pablo Juan

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Hoodrich Pablo Juan returns with a brand new drop.


Whether or not you like Hoodrich Pablo Juan, you can't deny how hard he grinds. And even among his label mates at 1017 Eskimo, he's been the one to really keep the streets flooded with new music much like the label's CEO, Gucci Mane. At times, he's not even the one who releases the song but he still lets his fans rock out to the leaks. Today, he came through with a brand new single titled, "This Fly." His latest single is produced by Ronny J who delivers his signature distorted bass sound to the fold. Hoodrich Pablo Juan's gravelly voice skates over the production as he asserts himself as one of the most fly rappers in the game right now.

Peep Hoodrich Pablo Juan's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Roll up the weed, I'm tryna get high
I can't lie, I don't know a n***a this fly
Cartier lens, they gon cover my eye

Hoodrich Pablo Juan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  40
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Ronny J new song
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hoodrich Pablo Juan Continues To Flood The Streets With "This Fly"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject