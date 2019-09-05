Hoodrich Pablo Juan Continues To Flood The Streets With "This Fly"

Whether or not you like Hoodrich Pablo Juan, you can't deny how hard he grinds. And even among his label mates at 1017 Eskimo, he's been the one to really keep the streets flooded with new music much like the label's CEO, Gucci Mane. At times, he's not even the one who releases the song but he still lets his fans rock out to the leaks. Today, he came through with a brand new single titled, "This Fly." His latest single is produced by Ronny J who delivers his signature distorted bass sound to the fold. Hoodrich Pablo Juan's gravelly voice skates over the production as he asserts himself as one of the most fly rappers in the game right now.

Peep Hoodrich Pablo Juan's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Roll up the weed, I'm tryna get high

I can't lie, I don't know a n***a this fly

Cartier lens, they gon cover my eye



