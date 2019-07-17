Hoodrich Pablo Juan Assists DJ Champ On "M.O.N.E.Y"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is having a pretty solid run right now. In addition to collaborating with Sada Baby, Lil Gotit, Sosamann, and more, he's also fresh off of the release of B.L.O: The Movie. Even though the rapper released the project in early May, he continued to flood the streets with more music. This week alone, he released, "Myself" with Tay Keith, and earlier today, he released his new collaboration with two of Atlanta's rising stars, Lil GotIt, and Lil Keed. But he isn't done. He also linked up with DJ Champ for their new collab, "M.O.N.E.Y."

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is back with a second banger for the day. DJ Champ enlists Hoodrich for a dark banger that revolves around the world of money. From getting it out the trap to show money, Hoodrich Pablo Juan reflects on the various ways he's been getting it throughout his life on his new collab with Champ.

Peep below.

Quotable Lyrics

Money turns friends to enemies

Turn a good girl to a freak

Money that came out the rap, the trap

Fuck it, it's all in the streets



