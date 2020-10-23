RICO is one of the harshest charges that you can get hit with and, unfortunately, it's looking like Hoodrich Pablo Juan may have just been arrested for exactly that.

The former 1017 Eskimo artist, who was one of the standouts of Gucci Mane's roster, is reported to have been arrested this week on RICO charges. If you're unfamiliar with the term, RICO stands for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations. Basically, it's a formal charge for organized crime.

The Atlanta rapper was arrested on Wednesday and he appears to be facing two counts of RICO, which isn't looking pretty for his future in music. He's currently booked and was not given the option of a release on bond.

You may recall Tekashi 6ix9ine being caught up in a high-profile racketeering trial two years ago. Hopefully, HPJ has good lawyers that can prove that he wasn't taking part in any sort of racketeering scheme because, if not, he can get put away for a very long time.

HNHH has reached out to Hoodrich Pablo Juan's representatives to confirm his arrest and, so far, we have not heard back.

We will keep you posted on any news regarding Hoodrich Pablo Juan and his reported arrest.