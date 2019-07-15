mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Tay Keith Team Up On "Myself"

Aron A.
July 15, 2019 16:26
Myself
Hoodrich Pablo Juan
Produced by Tay Keith

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is not taking his foot off of the pedal.


Hoodrich Pablo Juan's been applying pressure all year long. He kicked the year off with "Fireworks" just days after New Year's and continued to release new tracks including his Young Thug-assisted, "Screaming Slatt" and "Shoebox" with Gucci Mane and Nav. All of the work he put in at the top of the year resulted in the release of the Johnny Depp-inspired project, BLO: The Movie. Even with the project out, he's continued to come through with new music including a brand new drop he blessed fans with today titled, "Myself."

Hoodrich Pablo Juan is back with another new song following the release of "No Safety" at the top of the month. With the assistance of Memphis' own Tay Keith, Hoodrich Pablo Juan serves up yet another hard-hitting banger for the streets.

Peep the single below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ask a n***a for sh*t
I had to go get some money
I had to hit me a lick
All these n***as counterfeit
Never depend on no n***a, no bitch

