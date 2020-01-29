Hoodrich Pablo Juan & RX Hect Team Up On "DAMN"

Hoodrich Pablo Juan has continued to keep the streets flooded with new music on a regular basis. Even after releasing two solid bodies of work in 2019, DMV and BLO: The Movie, the rapper has continued to drop song after song while delivering accompanying visuals for each one of them. He isn't slowing down, either. Today, Hoodrich Pablo Juan came through with his latest single, "DAMN." Hoodrich teams up with MONY POWR RSPT member RX Hect. Along with DJ Champ who holds down the production, the two rappers swap verses as they detail being in the streets and reaping the benefits from the work they've put in. It's another strong effort from both artists. We're excited to see what both artists have up their sleeves this year.

Quotable Lyrics

I came from nothin'

My choker is bussin'

I grip on her waist

And put dick in her stomach

I just want the money

When they want smoke

I was on the front, gunnin'

I'm a top dawg when I send 'em they comin'

I kick off a punt, they gon' blitz it and gun it