Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Guap Tarantino Link Up On New Banger "Stepped In"

July 30, 2019
Stepped In
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Feat. Guap Tarantino

Hoodrich Pablo Juan continues his hot streak with "Stepped In."


Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Guap Tarantino are back together with a brand new banger. The two rappers dropped off their new song and video for "Stepped In." The song's production feels has a nostalgic feel to it due to the warmth of the synths while the drums give it a gritty, dark, trap feel. Hoodrich holds it down at the top before Guap swings in. The interesting part about the song is the contrast before the two rappers voices. But the contrast between Hoodrich's gravelly, baritone voice and Guap's high-pitch, melodious delivery fits well together.

The two Atlanta artists have worked together on numerous occasions in recent times. In late December, they teamed up on "Top Floor." They also both appeared alongside each other of Cassius Jay's "Everyday."

Peep their new collab below.

Quotable Lyrics
None of you bitches look better than money
Jump on the dick like a crash dummy
Jumped out the foreign, I left it runnin'
Quit all that cappin', y'ain't talk 'bout nothing


Hoodrich Pablo Juan
