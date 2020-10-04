mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Danny Wolf Reunite On "Get In My Bag"

Aron A.
October 04, 2020 17:01
22 Views
00
0
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Get In My Bag
Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Danny Wolf

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Danny Wolf collide for their latest collaboration.


Hoodrich Pablo Juan moves at his own pace. Often times, that pace is quite rapid. The rapper has continued to flood the streets through the pandemic with loose singles and the release of Hood Champ in May. For those who've been waiting on his next collaborative effort with Danny Wolf, it appears that could be next on the docket. The two artists, who've been frequent collaborators over the years, teamed up for their latest offering, "Get In My Bag." Hoodrich's gruff, baritone delivery rides Danny Wolf's bass-heavy production, detailing the ins-and-outs of the street. 

It's been two years since the pair released their last collaborative project, Hoodwolf 2. Hopefully, we'll be seeing the follow up to that before the year comes to an end.

Check the track out below.

Quotable Lyrics
I beat the case like my name Eldorado
Came out that hoe, had to bag up my sorrows
Family members call me just to borrow
N***as is bitches, they snitchin', they narcos

Hoodrich Pablo Juan
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  22
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Hoodrich Pablo Juan Danny Wolf
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Danny Wolf Reunite On "Get In My Bag"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject