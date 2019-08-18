mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodie Allen Delivers With "Whatever USA" Album

Milca P.
August 18, 2019 04:47
Whatever USA
Hoodie Allen

Hoodie Allen makes a triumphant return.


With the arrival of his Whatever USA album, Hoodie Allen gloriously redeems himself.

The last time that fans heard from the artist on the full-length scope was with 2017's The Hype. While a strong body of work, the effort featured a particularly bloated tracklist that could leave listeners lost in its composition. This time around, the former Google employee trims things down to nine tracks, meticulously crafting an album that makes for both a worthy introduction to new listeners and a solid update for those who have stuck around for a while.

Allen keeps the guest appearances to a minimum, tapping Christian French, gianni& kyle, and Spencer Suther Sutherland for a total of three tracks, going solo for the remainder of the project.

