HoodCelebrityy Shares "You Know The Vibez" Project

October 19, 2019
HoodCelebrityy debuts a new effort.


After sharing her bum Pon it single, HoodCelebityy now returns with a new visual for the track, pairing it with her full-length You Know The Vibez project.

The efforts spans across five total tracks and find hoodCelebrity displaying a seamless fusion between hip-hop, dancehall, and reggae influences. It arrives shortly after the artist's request for the general public to place new interest in her music, choosing to put aside her overshadowing beef with former friend Cardi B.

"My mother has always said to me, ‘Let me ask you a serious question: Did I give birth to twins? Were you born with this person? So why let that bother you? You were born alone, and you will die alone'," she would say of the situation.

Get into You Know The Vibez below.

