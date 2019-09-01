Hoodcelebrityy Is Back On New "Bum Pon It" Single

Border-crossing upstart Hoodcelebrityy has returned to debut her newest effort in the form of "Bum Pon It, "the latest infectious selectionto call her catalog home.

“’Bum Pon It’ is a vibe. It’s fun, it feels good," the Epic Records signee explains in a statement. "When you hear ‘Bum Pon It' you can’t help but to keep that ass bouncing!”

The new effort arrives on the heels of the earlier "Inside" single, released this year and precedes what is sure to be a charged set of new tracks from Hoodcelebrityy as we await the followup to the Inna Real Life EP.

Listen to "Bum Pon It" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big batty gyal just a whine with di ting Pon timing

When yuh find mi yuh know seh yuh find it

Aim with di ting affi shoot Pon target

Walk with di walk an mi nuh come fi talk it