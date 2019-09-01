mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Hoodcelebrityy Is Back On New "Bum Pon It" Single

Milca P.
September 01, 2019 01:01
125 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Bum Pon It
HoodCelebrityy

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New music from Hoodcelebrityy.


Border-crossing upstart Hoodcelebrityy has returned to debut her newest effort in the form of "Bum Pon It, "the latest infectious selectionto call her catalog home.

 “’Bum Pon It’ is a vibe. It’s fun, it feels good,"  the Epic Records signee explains in a statement. "When you hear ‘Bum Pon It' you can’t help but to keep that ass bouncing!”

The new effort arrives on the heels of the earlier "Inside" single, released this year and precedes what is sure to be a charged set of new tracks from Hoodcelebrityy as we await the followup to the Inna Real Life EP.

Listen to "Bum Pon It" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

Big batty gyal just a whine with di ting Pon timing
When yuh find mi yuh know seh yuh find it
Aim with di ting affi shoot Pon target
Walk with di walk an mi nuh come fi talk it

HoodCelebrityy
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  125
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
HoodCelebrityy new music Songs Music bum pon it
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Hoodcelebrityy Is Back On New "Bum Pon It" Single
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject