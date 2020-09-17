HoodCelebrityy & Kash Doll Are "So Pretty" Together

Before HoodCelebrityy was dropping songs left and right that bridged the gap between her native Jamaica and her adopted home in the Bronx, she was just another New Yorker with a dream working retail. That all changed after her ex-best friendCardi B posted her song "Wine Pon It", which promptly went viral and led to a feature on her popular Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 2 mixtape.

Although the artiste isn't on the best of terms with her KSR labelmate as of late, she definitely shares her sex-positive attitude in her music. Her energy is matched by Kash Doll, who joins her for a new song and video, "So Pretty."

Over a minimally sensual beat, the two trade bars showing appreciation for beautiful women around the world.

"I wrote ‘So Pretty’ to let women know that they are all beautiful and valued,” HoodCelebrityy shared with Complex. “I wanted to show my appreciation for the beauty in diversity. I’m always about supporting women empowerment and want to reinforce the importance of self love. I also wanted to let girls know that beauty comes from within and from having confidence in yourself. That’s why I also had to get Kash Doll on this song. She exudes confidence and has such a boss mentality.”

Check out the video for "So Pretty" below and keep an eye out for its debut on streaming services this Friday.

Quotable Lyrics

Femme fatale, bossed up bad gyal

Skin soft, likkle shape but a cocktail

I got my own, I don't owe these n___

I don't f*ck em, I don't suck em, I just bro these n___

It's a foreign whip when I'm sliding

Y'all just test driving

Real life, my new crib two point fivin'

A black goddess, these n___ is novice

My kitty been litty, you b*tches just getting started