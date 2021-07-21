While 2021 presented an opportunity for a fresh start for many people, this year has so far been tragic for Mobile, Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. This February, the Rap-A-Lot Records artist made headlines after both of his grandparents were killed after a drive-by shooting that caused their home to go up in flames. Days before his grandparents' funeral, local authorities alleged that HoneyKomb Brazy had engaged in a shootout in Montgomery, and shortly after, the rising rapper was arrested and at risk of having his probation being revoked.

According to HipHopDX, HoneyKomb's probation has officially been revoked by a judge in Mobile, and he has been ordered to serve out the rest of his original 15-year sentence behind in bars.

HoneyKomb was released on probation in November 2020 after serving a mere 18 months of his original 15-year sentence for felon possession of a firearm, but apparently, the judge felt it necessary to revoke the rapper's probation altogether and send him back to prison.

According to HipHopDX, HoneyKomb's alleged shootout in May was just the final straw. The rapper had also reportedly violated the terms of his probation by sharing music videos that depicted him in possession of drugs and guns, and prosecutors also claimed that HoneyKomb regularly blew off mandatory meetings with his probation officer.

Despite HoneyKomb's lawyer arguing that he was in a paranoid state following the murder of his grandparents, the judge revoked the Rap-A-Lot Records rapper's probation regardless. His attorney, Jeff Deen, remains optimistic despite the remaining 13.5 years in HoneyKomb's sentence, and according to HipHopDX, their legal team plans to appeal the judge's decision.

Stay tuned to see how HoneyKomb Brazy's legal situation develops.

