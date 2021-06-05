Earlier in the year, HoneyKomb Brazy suffered a tremendous loss when he lost both his grandparents in a tragic double-murder. While initial reports claimed they had been set on fire, the Rap-A-Lot Records signee later cleared took to social media to clear up the rumors and set the record straight.

"Stop saying my granny n grandpa got set on fire they had COVID 19 both of them was on oxygen tanks they blew up when they was shooting in the house," explained the rapper, who many suspect was somehow connected to the tragedy. Unfortunately for his family, it seems like their nightmare isn't over yet. Since the incident, his mother has explained Tenecsha Jones reports her home has been the target of multiple other shootings.

According to local Alabama news outlet NBC15 News, Jones admitted she believes she was the intended target of another shooting on Wednesday (June 3). To her advantage, she wasn't home at the time of the incident. She has since moved out, adding she's concerned for her safety since this is the fourth time people have shot at her house.

“They shot it up again,” she said. “I can tell. I came here yesterday and those weren’t there,” gesturing to bullet holes in a glass window. “Not this glass. None of that.”

When asked about why she suspects she may be the target, she flatly said, “Because they want my son Nashon Jones dead.” Nason, aka HoneyKomb Brazy, is currently behind bars for a probation violation.

“I’m kind of like shaky,” added his mother. “I’m kind of like nervous. I’m kind of like upset, and I lost everything.”

For now, HoneyKomb Brazy remains in a local jail, while his mother tries to keep the rest of his family safe.

