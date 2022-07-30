Homeboy Sandman Delivers The Deluxe Edition Of Aesop Rock-Produced EP, "Anjelitu"

Nearly a year after dropping off his Anjelitu EP on August 6th last summer, Homeboy Sandman has returned with the project's deluxe cut, boasting two new songs (also produced by Aesop Rock, just like the rest of the collection), along with instrumental of all eight tracks.

"I make art perpetually," the Queens lyricist told Rock The Bells following the arrival of his There In Spirit effort earlier this year.

"Part of staying nimble is not only finding new sounds to rap on, it’s not only finding new flows to rap through or finding new topics to rap about. It’s also about opening up more — it’s about finding more about me to put out there."

Just last month, Homeboy delivered his 20-track I Can't Sell These project, which is loaded with "songs he couldn't legally sell because he doesn't own the rights to the music," proving that he truly is constantly working to hone his craft.

Stream the deluxe edition of Anjelitu on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Anjelitu (Deluxe Edition) Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Go Hard

2. FYI

3. West Coast

4. Cow's Milk

5. No Beef

6. Lice Team, Baby (feat. Aesop Rock)

7. Sheesh (feat. Aesop Rock)

8. Lovin' It

Disc 2

1. Go Hard - Instrumental

2. FYI - Instrumental

3. West Coast - Instrumental

4. Cow's Milk - Instrumental

5. No Beef - Instrumental

6. Lice Team, Baby - Instrumental

7. Sheesh - Instrumental

8. Lovin' It - Instrumental