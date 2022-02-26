Homeboy Sandman Delivers 7-Song Album "There in Spirit"

Homeboy Sandman has been a staple in the underground New York rap scene for over a decade. Frequent collaborator with Aesop Rock, Sandman's lyricism and storytelling has always attracted fans, evident on his 2021 EP Anjelitu, produced by Aesop.

Now, Homeboy Sandman is back with an official studio album, releasing There in Spirit on Feb. 25. This is his first album since October 2020's Don't Feed The Monster. There in Spirit features production from illingsworth and contains promotional single "Stand Up."

When speaking on the album, Sandman said, "I’m very grateful this album is out. Very grateful to share it with the world. It’s magic. It’s God. It’s dreams. All that good Sandman stuff. Life is crazy. So beautiful. I’m really grateful.”

Check out the new album by Homeboy Sandman below.

Tracklist:

1. Something Fly

2. Keep That Same Energy

3. Voices (alright)

4. Stand Up

5. The Only Constant

6. Feels so Good to Cry

7. Epiphany