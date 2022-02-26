mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Homeboy Sandman Delivers 7-Song Album "There in Spirit"

Thomas Galindo
February 26, 2022 13:14
There in Spirit
Homeboy Sandman

The Queens rapper drops his first album since 2020.


Homeboy Sandman has been a staple in the underground New York rap scene for over a decade. Frequent collaborator with Aesop Rock, Sandman's lyricism and storytelling has always attracted fans, evident on his 2021 EP Anjelitu, produced by Aesop.

Now, Homeboy Sandman is back with an official studio album, releasing There in Spirit on Feb. 25. This is his first album since October 2020's Don't Feed The MonsterThere in Spirit features production from illingsworth and contains promotional single "Stand Up."

When speaking on the album, Sandman said, "I’m very grateful this album is out. Very grateful to share it with the world. It’s magic. It’s God. It’s dreams. All that good Sandman stuff. Life is crazy. So beautiful. I’m really grateful.”


Check out the new album by Homeboy Sandman below.

Tracklist:
1. Something Fly
2. Keep That Same Energy
3. Voices (alright)
4. Stand Up
5. The Only Constant
6. Feels so Good to Cry
7. Epiphany

Homeboy Sandman new music new album There in Spirit
