The Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Home" colorway dropped originally back in 1996, and since then, has been limited to just the one-time exclusive retro release. However after 25 years, the long wait for its next eventual drop seems to finally be over, as the retro sneaker will reportedly be rereleased at some point in 2022.

Magic's Penny Hardaway first wore the "Home" Air Max Penny 1 colorway during Orlando's 1995-1996 season, and according to @bubblekoppe on Instagram, the basketball shoe is reported to launch on next year's calendar, along with the alternate "Away" colorway.

Details of the "Home" Nike Air Max Penny 1 include a perdominately white base with same colored laces, atop a black and grey pinstripe tongue, influenced by the retro Orlando Magic uniform. Additional details, such as the standard air max unit on the shoe's sole, along with royal blue Nike Swooshes across the side, toe, tongue, and bottom, help makeup the shoe's design. The Royal blue color can also be found on the logo at the sneaker's heel, as well as on the mesh inside the shoe.

Nike has yet to announce an official release date for the Air Max "Home" Penny 1, however, continue to check back in with HNHH on latest updates surrounding the shoe's eventual 2022 release.

Check out more images of the "Home" Nike Air Max Penny 1, below:

Image via Nike

