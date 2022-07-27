Bloggers can often find themselves on the wrong side of the celebrities that they write about, especially if the content isn't favorable. We've watched as bloggers and musicians, specifically rappers, have been at odds over articles and posts; Akademiks is regularly on the receiving end of criticism, DJ Vlad is plagued with allegations, and Tasha K recently lost a $4 million defamation lawsuit involving Cardi B. Hollywood Unlocked's Jason Lee has been in the blogging game for several years and has had his fair share of tense moments with celebrities, but he recently revealed that someone once tried to have him killed.

On the We In Miami Podcast, Lee was asked if a celebrity ever "[ran] up on him," and he revealed that "somebody actually hired somebody to kill me."



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"I've never talked about it. Somebody paid somebody to kill me," he continued. "I never talked about it—I don't even know I brought it up today because it's going to go in my book but I looked at it like one of those things where I had to really process the fact that what I said wasn't even worthy of you risking your freedom, 'cause that's what you're doing if you kill me."

"But yeah, they paid somebody to kill me and I found out and a person mediated or whatever. Um, yeah! People aren't going to like when you are a reflection of what they do. If you're f*cking somebody else and f*cking off your marriage or your image, n*gga that's you and your d*ck, that ain't got nothin' to do with me."

Lee added that he learned about the deadly plot because the person who hired the hit "told somebody" and that's how they all "ended up on a call." He added, "I will say, I pride myself on having good relationships, though. I'm cool with a lot of people in the streets who make sure that when things do get a little challenging that there's communication."

"I have a lot of security at my house, I always carry a gun on me in L.A." Watch Jason Lee detail his story below.