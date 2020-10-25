HOLLY & OG Maco Drop A Banger In "Devotion"

Producer HOLLY just came through with a new project called Dark Skies & Holy Grail which just so happens to have some notable features. Among them is a brand new track featuring the likes of OG Maco, who burst onto the scene just a few years ago with his viral hit "U Guessed It." Maco has continued to release music over the years and while he has had his issues with QC, there is no denying he remains a cult favorite.

On this new track with HOLLY called "Devotion," we are treated to an absolute banger that features driving synths, booming 808s, and OG Maco signature high-octane flow. With this song, Maco provides some threatening lyrics that help set the overall tone of the track. Overall, it's well worth a listen and will definitely get you pumped up in the gym.

Quotable Lyrics:

Extra clip tucked (yeah yeah)

Spin around the block and let is spray (yeah yeah)

Evil on my mind you better pray (yeah yeah)

I feel like Dirty Harry make my day (yeah yeah)