Hodgy Shapeshifts On "People Change"

Recently, Hodgy has been noticably tinkering with his sound and vocal approach. Weeks ago, he released a single titled "Everyday," a crooning and creative offering in which his voice took on multiple tones and intentions. Now, he's added the track "People Change" to the prior release, serving as a two-pack of new Hodgy sonics.

On "People Change", Hodgy covers more ground and traverses even more new territory than he explored on "Everyday." Longtime friend and collaborator Left Brain (as members of the group MellowHype) handles the production. The beat goes through multiple stages and evolutions, Hodgy keying in on each piece of the structure with an intentionally different inflection and pattern.

It may take a few listens to grasp the sonic direction fully, but the pieces have enjoyable qualities and components. It's clear that experimentation is the direction that Hodgy is continuing to head in.

Listen to the two part series Everyday People Change below:

Quotable Lyrics

All my rivals, on arrival, bullets spiral, out a rifle, homicidal,

Watch what I do, MellowHype, you ride a wave, I'm a tidal,

Not entitled to a title