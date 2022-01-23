Hodgy Returns With "Everyday"

Odd Future's Hodgy is back with a new single called "Everyday," which features production by Gorillaz producer Jeff Wootton. The track arrived at midnight on Friday, January 21st, and shortly after that, the 31-year-old recording artist unleashed a music video to go along with it.

"'Everyday' video shot and directed by @aar0n_a @cammhunter and @boblyte out now," he captioned a snippet of the visual on his Instagram page earlier this weekend.

"Everyday I'm on my grind, like a skateboarder / I'm a G, I'm on my rind, like a shaved orange / I'll be fine, I'll be okay, okay won't you?, we relate foreign / Let's hit it right on the first take, oh my / Everyday I'm on my grind," Hodgy sings on the chorus.

Stream the Odd Future artist's latest arrival below and let us know if you're feeling it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Tell me what you've been going through

If you're going there I'm going too

You say you're emotionally over, through

Then by your side's what I'm supposed to do

[Via]