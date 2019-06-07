It's been a minute, but HNHH is back with another update of the Tidal Wave playlist. Should you be lacking, the basic premise is as follows: we amass a collection of our favorite recent bangers, and present it to you as accordingly. While our other ongoing series, the longstanding staple "Fire Emoji," features a broader look at the hottest songs in the game, Tidal Wave centers around the taste of individuals. To be specific, our writing team - which is to say myself, Aron, two Alexes, Rose, Devin, Aida, and Chantilly - and sales team, herein represented by the trusted Paul.

Given that the past week or so has yielded some of the years strongest albums, it's no surprise to see a particularly stacked effort. Denzel Curry's ZUU is well represented, with "CAROLMART" emerging as a clear favorite. Skepta's Ignorance Is Bliss also proved to be a strong effort from the London Legend, winning the hearts of the "old head energy" trifecta. There seemed to be a certain universality about Thugger, Cole, and Travis' "The London," perhaps triggered by the unlikely alliance forged between our very eyes. Tyler, The Creator's IGOR appeared to speak deeply to Chantilly, while Aida held it down with support for Megan Thee Stallion and some international vibes from Aya Nakamura.

Be sure to check out this week's TIDAL WAVE, and subscribe to stay in touch with what we're feeling at the time.

Alex Zidel

Calboy - Chariot (feat. Meek Mill, Lil Durk & Young Thug)

Denzel Curry - CAROLMART (feat. Ice Billion Berg)

Cardi B - Press

Kevin Gates - Yukatán

Lil Tecca - Ransom

Paul Pirotta

Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London

Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock - Cross Me

Tyler, The Creator - Earfquake

Ty Dolla Sign, J. Cole - Purpe Emoji

Trey Songz & Fabolous - Freaky Remix

Aida Cisse

Saweetie - My Type

Megan Thee Stallion - Realer

YG - Keisha Had A Baby

Flo Rida, E40, Sage The Gemini - Snack

London On Da Track - Throw Fits ft. G-Eazy, Juvenile & City Girls

Lizzo - Soulmate

Alex Cole

Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London

Tyler, The Creator - Earfquake

Don Toliver - No Idea

Denzel Curry - ZUU

Cardi B - Press

Trippie Redd - Under Enemy Arms

Chantilly Post

Tyler, The Creator - I Don't Love You Anymore

Tyler, The Creator - Puppets

Young Thug, J Cole, Travis Scott - The London

Cardi B - Press

Ty Dolla $ign, J. Cole - Purple Emoji

Mitch Findlay

Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London

Denzel Curry & Kiddo Marv - Wish

Beast Coast - One More Round

Tee Grizzley - Sweet Thangs

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Crime Pays

Devin CH

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Crime Pays

Skepta - Gangsta

Stylo G - X5

Denzel Curry - CAROLMART

Key Glock - Spazzin Out

Aron A.

Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Crime Pays

Koffee ft Govana - Rapture Remix

Skepta ft Key! - Redrum

Skepta ft Lancey Fou - Animal Instincts

Lil Gotit ft Lil Baby - Da Real Hoodbabies Remix

Rose Lilah

Calboy - Adam & Eve

Kevin Gates - Luv Bug

Denzel Curry - Automatic