From Carol City to London, Tidal Wave goes global.
It's been a minute, but HNHH is back with another update of the Tidal Wave playlist. Should you be lacking, the basic premise is as follows: we amass a collection of our favorite recent bangers, and present it to you as accordingly. While our other ongoing series, the longstanding staple "Fire Emoji," features a broader look at the hottest songs in the game, Tidal Wave centers around the taste of individuals. To be specific, our writing team - which is to say myself, Aron, two Alexes, Rose, Devin, Aida, and Chantilly - and sales team, herein represented by the trusted Paul.
Given that the past week or so has yielded some of the years strongest albums, it's no surprise to see a particularly stacked effort. Denzel Curry's ZUU is well represented, with "CAROLMART" emerging as a clear favorite. Skepta's Ignorance Is Bliss also proved to be a strong effort from the London Legend, winning the hearts of the "old head energy" trifecta. There seemed to be a certain universality about Thugger, Cole, and Travis' "The London," perhaps triggered by the unlikely alliance forged between our very eyes. Tyler, The Creator's IGOR appeared to speak deeply to Chantilly, while Aida held it down with support for Megan Thee Stallion and some international vibes from Aya Nakamura.
Be sure to check out this week's TIDAL WAVE, and subscribe to stay in touch with what we're feeling at the time.
Alex Zidel
Calboy - Chariot (feat. Meek Mill, Lil Durk & Young Thug)
Denzel Curry - CAROLMART (feat. Ice Billion Berg)
Cardi B - Press
Kevin Gates - Yukatán
Lil Tecca - Ransom
Paul Pirotta
Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London
Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper, PnB Rock - Cross Me
Tyler, The Creator - Earfquake
Ty Dolla Sign, J. Cole - Purpe Emoji
Trey Songz & Fabolous - Freaky Remix
Aida Cisse
Saweetie - My Type
Megan Thee Stallion - Realer
YG - Keisha Had A Baby
Flo Rida, E40, Sage The Gemini - Snack
London On Da Track - Throw Fits ft. G-Eazy, Juvenile & City Girls
Lizzo - Soulmate
Alex Cole
Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London
Tyler, The Creator - Earfquake
Don Toliver - No Idea
Denzel Curry - ZUU
Cardi B - Press
Trippie Redd - Under Enemy Arms
Chantilly Post
Tyler, The Creator - I Don't Love You Anymore
Tyler, The Creator - Puppets
Young Thug, J Cole, Travis Scott - The London
Cardi B - Press
Ty Dolla $ign, J. Cole - Purple Emoji
Mitch Findlay
Young Thug, J. Cole, Travis Scott - The London
Denzel Curry & Kiddo Marv - Wish
Beast Coast - One More Round
Tee Grizzley - Sweet Thangs
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib - Crime Pays
Devin CH
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Crime Pays
Skepta - Gangsta
Stylo G - X5
Denzel Curry - CAROLMART
Key Glock - Spazzin Out
Aron A.
Freddie Gibbs, Madlib - Crime Pays
Koffee ft Govana - Rapture Remix
Skepta ft Key! - Redrum
Skepta ft Lancey Fou - Animal Instincts
Lil Gotit ft Lil Baby - Da Real Hoodbabies Remix
Rose Lilah
Calboy - Adam & Eve
Kevin Gates - Luv Bug
Denzel Curry - Automatic