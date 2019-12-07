While the name of our website may be misleading, we are not only experts in hip hop, but R&B as well. We're always trying to keep you in the loop on the smoothest joints out there and we figured a playlist would be a great way to do that. HNHH has a few playlists across several streaming services that we regularly update. "Fire Emoji" gathers the hottest tracks each week. "On The Come Up" highlights rising talent that may have been missing from your radar. "Tidal Wave" gives you a peak into the music our staff writers have in rotation. A playlist strictly dedicated to R&B was long overdue.

We present to you: R&B SEASON. These days, it's always R&B season. There's so much quality coming out of the genre that it's becoming the primary soundtrack to many of our lives. The breakout years that Summer Walker and Ari Lennox experienced in 2019 prove that R&B is in good health and high demand. Tinashe just put out an excellent record. PARTYNEXTDOOR is plotting his return. The warming tunes are gonna keep coming and we wanna make sure you're well-supplied. Let us curate that vibe for you.

Read our list of the year's top 15 R&B albums here.