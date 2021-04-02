Though the era of G.O.O.D Music's dominant, dynasty-defining run is long gone, hip-hop fans will forever cherish the seemingly endless supply of music that Kanye West's label provided. And seeing as today marks Good Friday, which in turn marks a long weekend for many, it feels appropriate to highlight one of our longstanding favorite playlists. Behold G.O.O.D Music For A Good Friday, a twenty-nine song playlist featuring an abundance of G.O.O.D Music classics from Kanye West, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Common, and more.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Though you won't find much in the way of spirituality here -- alas, this playlist was crafted long before the release of Jesus Is King -- albums like Late Registration, I Decided, Man On The Moon: The End OF Day, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, The College Dropout, Dark Sky Paradise, Be, My Name Is My Name, Cruel Summer, and more are well represented. For those who look back on any of those particular projects fondly, consider adding our own homage to simpler times to your favorites and soundtrack the rest of the weekend accordingly.

Also, consider chiming in with your suggestions for songs that might ultimately benefit this one. After all, G.O.O.D Music's peak run was certainly a fruitful one, and that's not even factoring in some of the classics that didn't make the jump to streaming platforms. Check out the playlist below, and enjoy the weekend!