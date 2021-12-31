It's hard to believe that another year has passed, and so many things have changed (and yet, haven't-- as many places return to strict rules and lockdowns in the wake of the omicron variant).

Kim and Kanye got divorced; Kanye and Drake rekindled their friendship; R. Kelly was convicted while Bill Cosby was released from prison. Biden entered the White House. Honestly, it's just been a wild year, but there have been some glimpses of normalcy amidst it all. For one, the increase in vaccines and testing allowed for in-person gatherings to become a bit more frequent, including concerts and festivals.

With all of the highs and lows of 2021, we need to cap off the year with the right vibes. Fortunately for you, we're here to provide you with straight fire for your NYE playlist, filled with some of the best bangers of the year. Of course, projects like CLB and DONDA offered some immediate highlights but it was the newcomers who truly shined this year, like EST Gee and Nardo Wick. It was only right that they held a few places on the playlist as well. We also got new music from Rick Ross, Roddy Ricch, Money Man, Baby Keem, and more.

Check out the NYE playlist below.