We're a day late on getting you our TIDAL Wave picks but... better late than never, right? For the past week, our staff has been bumping all of last week's releases and we've been thoroughly enjoying them. From Snoop Dogg to A$AP Ferg, Quality Control and, of course, Young Thug, we were blessed with ample amounts of good music last week. Hip-hop was well-represented on yet another busy Friday and we had the chance to gather up our favorites from the week.

Every seven days, we prepare a list of our most-consumed musical picks from previous campaigns and this week, Thugger was a heavy favorite. In fact, the Atlanta veteran ended up earning over ten entries on TIDAL Wave! Between myself, Alex Cole, Mitch, and Rose, multiple songs from Thugger ended up on our personal lists. Elsewhere, tracks from A$AP Ferg, Snoop, JPEGMAFIA, Shy Glizzy, Sada Baby, Snoh Aalegra, and many others appeared.

If you're not a member of TIDAL yet, you can change that here. The service offers a tremendous collection of new releases and the best quality streaming on the market. Keep an eye out for the next edition of TIDAL Wave and let us know your favorite song on this week's version.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Young Thug - Bad Bad Bad (feat. Lil Baby)

Young Thug - Hot (feat. Gunna)

Young Thug - Ecstasy (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Young Thug - Big Tipper (feat. Lil Keed)

Young Thug - What's The Move (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Swae Lee - Won’t Be Late (feat. Drake)

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat Burna Boy)

Doja Cat & Tyga - Juicy (Remix)

Snoh Aalegra - Love Like That

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Young Thug - Jumped Out The Window

Young Thug - Cartier Gucci Scarf (feat. Lil Duke)

Young Thug - Sup Mate (feat. Future)

Young Thug - Just How It Is

Young Thug - Mannequin Challenge (feat. Juice WRLD)

Noah C. (Editorial)

Snoop Dogg - So Misinformed (feat. Slick Rick)

Valee - Uninvited (feat. Calboy)

Father - A lot on ur plate

Sporting Life - Black Diamond (feat. Deem Spencer)

Quality Control & Offset - 100 Racks (feat. Playboi Carti)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Casanova & Fabolous - So Brooklyn

A$AP Ferg - Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Salaam Remi)

Jeezy - MLK BLVD (feat. Meek Mill)

Dame D. O. L. L. A. - Money Ball (feat. Jeremih, Danny from Sobrante & Derrick Milano)

Devin Ch (Editorial)

Young Thug - What's The Move (feat. Lil Uzi Vert)

Romzy - Position (feat. IQ & Big Zeeks)

A$AP Ferg - Dreams, Fairytales, Fantasies (feat. Brent Faiyaz & Salaam Remi)

Snoh Aalegra - Situationship

Mozzy & Gunplay - Bail Bond

Cole Blake (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - Jesus Forgive Me, I Am A Thot

Young Thug - Ecstasy (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Brockhampton - Boy Bye

Tkay Maidza & JPEGMAFIA - Awake

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat. Burna Boy)

Aron A (Editorial)

Jorja Smith - Be Honest (feat Burna Boy)

Young Thug - Hot (feat. Gunna)

Fonzie - Not Right (feat. RNDM)

WSTRN - Day & Night

A$AP Ferg - Butt Naked (feat. Rico Nasty)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Young Thug - Ecstasy (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Young Thug - Cartier Gucci Scarf (feat. Lil Duke)

Young Thug - Just How It Is

Young Thug - Mannequin Challenge (feat. Juice WRLD)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Young Thug - Ecstasy (feat. Machine Gun Kelly)

Shy Glizzy - Waikiki Flow

Young Thug - Sup Mate (feat. Future)

Sada Baby - Next Up (feat. Tee Grizzley)

Quality Control & Jordan Hollywood - Testament