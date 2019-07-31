Each week, our staff submits their top five (or so) song picks from the past several weeks. Was there a song that particularly stood out to one of our team members? TIDAL Wave encompasses the tastes of many. There are members of the editorial staff that tend to gravitate toward newer releases, putting on for lesser-known artists. There are also those who embrace their old head energy in major ways, which appears to have happened this week.

This week's playlist is filled with select songs from YBN Cordae's new project, which shouldn't be all that surprising. In fact, seven selections from The Lost Boy have been chosen by our team members. Much of the remainder of the playlist belongs to icons like Snoop Dogg, who dropped his "Countdown" collaboration with Swizz Beatz, and E-40 who came through with his millionth album. Burna Boy also shines bright on TIDAL Wave this week, bringing forth some international flare while artists like Pop Smoke, Comethazine, Rich Brian, and others also get some recognition. And, of course, Chance the Rapper earned himself some places as well.

The list ranges thirty-six songs long and we update it on a weekly basis. If you're not yet signed up to TIDAL, be sure to change that here. Also, feel free to check out the popular Fire Emoji playlist directly under TIDAL Wave.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

YBN Cordae - RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)

YBN Cordae - Broke As Fuck

Big Sean - Overtime

Rich Brian - Rapapapa (feat. RZA)

Young Dolph & Key Glock - Water On Water On Water

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Chance the Rapper - Handsome (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

YBN Cordae - We Gon Make It (feat. Meek Mill)

YBN Cordae - Thanksgiving

Rich Brian - Kids

Comethazine - HENCH MAFIA

Devin Ch (Editorial)

E-40 - Imma Find Out

Pop Smoke - Hawk Em

Pop Smoke - Dior

Burna Boy - Different (feat. Damian Marley & Angélique Kidjo)

Joey B - La Familia (feat. Kwesi Arthur & Sarkodie)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Burna Boy - Omo

Pop Smoke - PTSD

Mozzy - Cut Ties (feat. Marc E. Bassy & Sage The Gemini)

Kevin Gates - Facts

Burna Boy - Secret (feat. Jeremih & Serani)

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Lil West - Bad

Lil Durk - Green Light

Kevin Gates - Facts

Tory Lanez - Forever

Lil Tjay - LANESWITCH

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

Majid Jordan - Caught Up (feat. Khalid)

YBN Cordae - RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)

SAINt JHN - All I Want Is A Yacht

Big Sean - Single Again

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Rick Ross - Gold Roses (feat. Drake)

E-40 - 1 Question (feat. Jeremih, Rick Ross & Chris Brown)

YBN Cordae - We Gon Make It (feat. Meek Mill)

E-40 - Another One (feat. Fabolous & Red Cafe)

Michael Rapp (Sales)

Chance the Rapper - Hot Shower (feat. MadeinTYO & DaBaby)

Rick Ross - Gold Roses (feat. Drake)

Snoop Dogg - Countdown (feat. Swizz Beatz)

YBN Cordae - Nightmares Are Real (feat. Pusha-T)

Nada Mesh (Editorial)

YBN Cordae - Have Mercy

YBN Cordae - RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)

Snoop Dogg - Countdown (feat. Swizz Beatz)

YBN Cordae - Lost & Found

Burna Boy - Gum Body (feat Jorja Smith)