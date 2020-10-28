Ty Dolla $ign is having a huge week. He just released his long-awaited new studio album Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, which includes vocals from Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Young Thug, Gunna, Future, and many more. Anybody that's spent time with the album has good things to say, specifically about the sequencing.

With Ty making such a huge impact this week, it's only right that he's featured all over our TIDAL-exclusive playlist, TIDAL Wave.

This week's update starts off with "Real Life", a standout cut from the album with Roddy Ricch and Mustard. We've also got "Spicy" with Post Malone, "Temptations" with Kid Cudi, "Powder Blue" with Gunna, and more.

Aside from Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, our staff has also been listening to the new Joyner Lucas project Evolution, as well as Jack Harlow's new single "Tyler Herro", Future and Pap Chanel's collaborative "Gucci Bucket Hat", the new Gorillaz album, and much more.

You can check below to see what individual staff members have been listening to, and don't forget to comment to tell us who has the best list this week.

Listen to the playlist on TIDAL. If you're not yet signed up for the streaming service, you can cop a free trial here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

Rico Nasty - Don't Like Me (feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver)

NoCap - I Can't

Jack Harlow - Tyler Herro

Pap Chanel & Future - Gucci Bucket Hat (feat. Herion Young)

Ty Dolla $ign - Spicy (feat. Post Malone)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Joyner Lucas - Legend (feat. Rick Ross)

Phora - Cupid’s Curse (feat. Kehlani)

Deante’ Hitchcock - Déjà Vu (feat. Guapdad 4000)

Black Thought - State Prisoner

The Alchemist - I Hate Everything (feat. Action Bronson)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Ty Dolla $ign - Nothing Like Your Exes

Ty Dolla $ign - Powder Blue (feat. Gunna)

H.E.R. - Damage

Jack Harlow - Tyler Herro

Pap Chanel & Future - Gucci Bucket Hat (feat. Herion Young)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Yung Bleu - You’re Mines Still (feat. Drake)

Ty Dolla $ign - Temptations (feat. Kid Cudi)

Ty Dolla $ign - Real Life (feat. Roddy Ricch & Mustard)

Dua Lipa - Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Joyner Lucas - Zim Zimma

DeJ Loaf - Get Money (feat. Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, & Boldy James)

T.I. - Pardon (feat. Lil Baby)

Aron A. (Editorial)

Smoke Boys - Click My Finger

Vybz Kartel - Skate

Dave East - Badness (feat. Junior Reid)

Stretch and Bobbito, The M19s Band, & Big L - Big L Freestyle (Remix)

Ill Bill - Be Afraid!

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Gorillaz - MLS (feat. JPEGMAFIA & Chai)

Gorillaz - How Far? (feat. Skepta & Tony Allen)

Gorillaz - Momentary Bliss (feat. slowthai & Slaves)

Rico Nasty - Don't Like Me (feat. Gucci Mane & Don Toliver)

Shygirl - SLIME