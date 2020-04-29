The next month is already loaded with tons of exciting new releases as Chris Brown and Young Thugplot out their collaborative mixtape. In addition to that surprising link-up, we will also receive new projects from Mozzy, Lil Durk, and more. As we wait for those to impact the airwaves, another edition of our staff-curated TIDAL Wave is upon us.

Another solid week for hip-hop releases is behind us, with a number of high-profile artists releasing new singles. Every seven days, we update our TIDAL-exclusive playlist with our team's favorite recent drops and, this time around, we're kicking things off with the first official single from THE SCOTTS, a new group formed by Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.

Premiering the track during his record-breaking experience on Fortnite, Travis Scott's new single with Kid Cudi titled "THE SCOTTS" is expected to debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at #1. For that reason, it is the first song on TIDAL Wave.

Right when the synths stop, Lil Uzi Vert's new single "Sasuke" blesses us before the new efforts by Lil Baby ("All In"), Lil Durk ("Viral Moment"), and more. Juice WRLD's first posthumous release "Righteous" also earns placement in this week's list.

Sign up for your free trial at TIDAL right here to take advantage of the superior sound quality offered. Let us know who has your favorite picks this week.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi - THE SCOTTS

Lil Baby - All In

Lil Gotit - Drip Day N Night (feat. Gunna & Lil Keed)

Lil Gotit - Off-White (feat. Lil Keed)

Fivio Foreign - Demons & Goblins (feat. Meek Mill)

Alex Cole (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - BODYGUARD!

Lil Durk - Viral Moment

Fivio Foreign - Drive By

James Blake - You're Too Precious

Juice WRLD - Righteous

Lynn S (Editorial)

Leven Kali - PERFECT IS BORING (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Kali Uchis - honey baby (SPOILED!)

Alina Baraz - Morocco (feat. 6LACK)

Alina Baraz - Endlessly

Alina Baraz - To Me

Aron A (Editorial)

Octavian - Poison (feat. Take A Daytrip, Obongjayar, & Santi)

Yxng Bane - Are You Mad (feat. K-Trap)

Smooky MarGielaa - Rock$tar

Cole Blake (Editorial)

JPEGMAFIA - BODYGUARD!

Earl Sweatshirt - Whole World (feat. Maxo)

Lil Uzi Vert - Sasuke

THE SCOTTS, Travis Scott & Kid Cudi - THE SCOTTS

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

French Montana - That's A Fact

Fivio Foreign - Demons & Goblins (feat. Meek Mill)

Westside Gunn - 327 (feat. Joey Bada$$, Tyler, The Creator, & Billie Essco)

Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, & Heem - Da Mob

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Hardo - Hurry Up & Buy (feat. J.I.D)

Juice WRLD - Righteous

Berner & B-Real - Los Meros (feat. Xzibit)

Benny The Butcher, Rick Hyde, & Heem - Da Mob

REASON - Might Not Make It

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

REASON, Boogie, & Ab-Soul - Trapped In

SiR - Rapper Weed (feat. Boogie)

Trouble - Medusa (feat. Jeezy)

Lil West & Brevin Kim - Luck

Zacari - This Woman’s Work (feat. Che Ecru)

Erika Marie (Editorial)

REASON - Might Not Make It

SiR - Rapper Weed (feat. Boogie)

Isaiah Rashad - Why Worry

Ab-Soul - Dangerookipawaa Freestyle

T-Pain & Chris Brown - Wake Up Dead