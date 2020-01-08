Roddy Ricch, Cam'ron, BbyMutha, and KILLY all earned multiple entries.
After a month-long hiatus, we're back to full force and ready to get back into the swing of our playlisting duties. The HotNewHipHop staff is fully refreshed from the holidays, preparing to deliver another year of the quickest, hottest, and most buzzworthy hip-hop content on the internet. It's our job to keep a good grasp of trends within the culture, listening to all the new music that gets released and deeming what is worthy of our multiple playlists. Every week, members of our editorial, sales, and social teams brainstorm on their favorite songs of the last few weeks, gathering them to create a thirty-plus song playlist for your enjoyment. After taking a break for much of December, we're back with some serious heat.
Starting off with one of the highlights from Travis Scott and Cactus Jack Records' JACKBOYS compilation, "GANG GANG" eases us into a total domination from the dudes led by the Houston native himself. Other songs from the project that we've included on this week's display are Pop Smoke's "GATTI," Don Toliver's collaboration with Quavo and Offset, and "OUT WEST," the feature with Young Thug.
There are some notable holdovers from previous weeks, including picks from Roddy Ricch's album, select cuts from Cam'ron, BbyMutha's new project, and more. Let us know which staff member you're rocking with the most based on their music taste.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)
JACKBOYS - WHAT TO DO? (feat. Don Toliver)
Sunday Service Choir - Follow Me - Faith
KILLY - Vendetta
Alex Cole (Editorial)
16yrold & KILLY - Drought
JACKBOYS - GANG GANG (feat. Sheck Wes)
JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)
Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)
Kehlani - All Me (feat. Keyshia Cole)
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Roc Marciano - Joe Jackson
Justin Bieber - Yummy
Roddy Ricch - The Box
Cam’ron - Losing Weight
Noah C. (Editorial)
BbyMutha - Ratchet and Clank
JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)
Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Rosalia - A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)
Dy Krazy - How We Bummin
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Justin Bieber - Yummy
Salaam Remi - Find My Love (feat. Nas & Amy Winehouse)
BbyMutha - Green Candle Music
JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)
Aron A (Editorial)
JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)
J Hus - No Denying
Burna Boy - Money Play
Mist - Savage
lil Tr33zy - Wolf (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)
Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)
Salaam Remi - Find My Love (feat. Nas & Amy Winehouse)
BbyMutha - Sweeter Than A Savage
Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)
Cam’ron - I Don’t Know (feat. Wale)
Gucci Mane - Magic City (feat. Asian Doll)
Mitch Findlay (Editorial)
Mick Jenkins - Carefree
Burna Boy - Money Play
Rose Lilah (Editorial)
Mick Jenkins - Carefree
Rich Homie Quan - Probation
Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)
Chantilly Post (Editorial)
MoneyBagg Yo - U Played (feat. Lil Baby)
MIKNNA & SATICA - ONLY ONE
Roddy Ricch - Bacc Seat (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Mick Jenkins - Carefree
Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)