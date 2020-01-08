After a month-long hiatus, we're back to full force and ready to get back into the swing of our playlisting duties. The HotNewHipHop staff is fully refreshed from the holidays, preparing to deliver another year of the quickest, hottest, and most buzzworthy hip-hop content on the internet. It's our job to keep a good grasp of trends within the culture, listening to all the new music that gets released and deeming what is worthy of our multiple playlists. Every week, members of our editorial, sales, and social teams brainstorm on their favorite songs of the last few weeks, gathering them to create a thirty-plus song playlist for your enjoyment. After taking a break for much of December, we're back with some serious heat.

Starting off with one of the highlights from Travis Scott and Cactus Jack Records' JACKBOYS compilation, "GANG GANG" eases us into a total domination from the dudes led by the Houston native himself. Other songs from the project that we've included on this week's display are Pop Smoke's "GATTI," Don Toliver's collaboration with Quavo and Offset, and "OUT WEST," the feature with Young Thug.

There are some notable holdovers from previous weeks, including picks from Roddy Ricch's album, select cuts from Cam'ron, BbyMutha's new project, and more. Let us know which staff member you're rocking with the most based on their music taste.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)

JACKBOYS - WHAT TO DO? (feat. Don Toliver)

Sunday Service Choir - Follow Me - Faith

KILLY - Vendetta

Alex Cole (Editorial)

16yrold & KILLY - Drought

JACKBOYS - GANG GANG (feat. Sheck Wes)

JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)

Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)

Kehlani - All Me (feat. Keyshia Cole)

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Roc Marciano - Joe Jackson

Justin Bieber - Yummy

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Cam’ron - Losing Weight

Noah C. (Editorial)

BbyMutha - Ratchet and Clank

JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)

Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)

Rosalia - A Palé (Gesaffelstein Remix)

Dy Krazy - How We Bummin

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)

Justin Bieber - Yummy

Salaam Remi - Find My Love (feat. Nas & Amy Winehouse)

BbyMutha - Green Candle Music

JACKBOYS - OUT WEST (feat. Young Thug)

Aron A (Editorial)

JACKBOYS - GATTI (feat. Pop Smoke & Travis Scott)

J Hus - No Denying

Burna Boy - Money Play

Mist - Savage

lil Tr33zy - Wolf (feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

Lynn Sharpe (Editorial)

Salaam Remi - Find My Love (feat. Nas & Amy Winehouse)

BbyMutha - Sweeter Than A Savage

Don Toliver - HAD ENOUGH (feat. Quavo & Offset)

Cam’ron - I Don’t Know (feat. Wale)

Gucci Mane - Magic City (feat. Asian Doll)

Mitch Findlay (Editorial)

Mick Jenkins - Carefree

Burna Boy - Money Play

Rose Lilah (Editorial)

Mick Jenkins - Carefree

Rich Homie Quan - Probation

Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)

Chantilly Post (Editorial)

MoneyBagg Yo - U Played (feat. Lil Baby)

MIKNNA & SATICA - ONLY ONE

Roddy Ricch - Bacc Seat (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Mick Jenkins - Carefree

Quando Rondo - Bad Vibe (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie & 2 Chainz)