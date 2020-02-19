This week's edition of the staff-curated TIDAL Wave playlist is dedicated to Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke, who was tragically killed today.
Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was representative of a movement that is picking up traction extraordinarily quickly in his hometown. The 20-year-old star was seen as one of the leaders of modern Brooklyn drill and, while he will be remembered for much more than just that, his music will live on forever, reminding us of the potential that Poppy had. He was killed early this morning after four masked men broke into the Hollywood Hills house he was renting, marking yet another instance where the hip-hop community is forced to mourn one of their young up-and-comers. Each week, our staff mulls over all of the new releases to create the TIDAL-exclusive TIDAL Wave playlist and, especially for this edition, we're featuring a number of songs by the late Brooklyn star.
Dropping his new album Meet The Woo 2 just a few days ago, Pop Smoke debuted to much acclaim on the Billboard 200. We have included a handful of his project standouts, including "Sweetheart," "Mannequin" and more to the playlist this week. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.
Elsewhere in today's update, we've got the remix of "Life Is Good" with Lil Baby and DaBaby, a bunch of Tame Impala offerings, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new single, that new Migos joint, and more.
Check out each staff member's individual picks below and sign up for a free 30-day trial to TIDAL here.
Alex Zidel (Editorial)
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Might Not Give Up (feat. Young Thug)
YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Fine By Time
Pop Smoke - Sweetheart (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Pop Smoke - Foreigner (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)
Lil Gotit - Bet Up
Noah C (Editorial)
Pop Smoke - Get Back
Pop Smoke - Mannequin (feat. Lil Tjay)
Lil Quill - What It Do
Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper
Grimes - Delete Forever
Paul Pirotta (Sales)
Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking
Tory Lanez - Broke In A Minute
Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)
Future & Drake - Life Is Good (Remix) [feat. DaBaby & Lil Baby]
Alex Cole (Editorial)
Tame Impala - One More Year
Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper
Tame Impala - Is It True
Tame Impala - One More Hour
Migos, Travis Scott & Young Thug - Give No Fxk
Erika Marie (Editorial)
Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)
YG & Kehlani - Konclusions
G-Eazy - Still Be Friends (feat. Tory Lanez & Tyga)
G Herbo - In This Bitch
Nicki Minaj - Yikes
Cole Blake (Editorial)
Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper
Tame Impala - On Track
Thundercat - Dragonball Durag
Future & Drake - Life Is Good (Remix) [feat. DaBaby & Lil Baby]
Boys Noize & Rico Nasty - Girl Crush
Arden Maalik (Social)
Snoh Aalegra - Whoa (Remix) [feat. Pharrell]
Brent Faiyaz - Been Away
A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Numbers (feat. Roddy Ricch, Gunna, & London On Da Track)
Pop Smoke - Invincible
D Smoke - Gaspar Yanga (feat. Snoop Dogg)
D Smoke - Bullies
Lynn S (Editorial)
Billie Eilish - No Time To Die
Tame Impala - Posthumous Forgiveness
Tame Impala - Instant Destiny
Childish Major - Shallow Dimes
Justin Bieber - Second Emotion (feat. Travis Scott)
Keenan Higgins (Editorial)
Brent Faiyaz - Let Me Know
D Smoke - Black Habits I (feat. Jackie Gouche)
Knxwledge - learn
KOTA The Friend - Her
Tink - Cut It Out
Aron A (Editorial)
Abra Cadabra - On & On (feat. Odeal)
Young Chop - Need That Bag (feat. Calboy)
Pop Smoke - Wolves (feat. Nav)
Abra Cadabra - Superstar