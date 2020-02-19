Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was representative of a movement that is picking up traction extraordinarily quickly in his hometown. The 20-year-old star was seen as one of the leaders of modern Brooklyn drill and, while he will be remembered for much more than just that, his music will live on forever, reminding us of the potential that Poppy had. He was killed early this morning after four masked men broke into the Hollywood Hills house he was renting, marking yet another instance where the hip-hop community is forced to mourn one of their young up-and-comers. Each week, our staff mulls over all of the new releases to create the TIDAL-exclusive TIDAL Wave playlist and, especially for this edition, we're featuring a number of songs by the late Brooklyn star.

Dropping his new album Meet The Woo 2 just a few days ago, Pop Smoke debuted to much acclaim on the Billboard 200. We have included a handful of his project standouts, including "Sweetheart," "Mannequin" and more to the playlist this week. Rest in peace, Pop Smoke.

Elsewhere in today's update, we've got the remix of "Life Is Good" with Lil Baby and DaBaby, a bunch of Tame Impala offerings, YoungBoy Never Broke Again's new single, that new Migos joint, and more.

Check out each staff member's individual picks below and sign up for a free 30-day trial to TIDAL here.

Alex Zidel (Editorial)

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Might Not Give Up (feat. Young Thug)

YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Fine By Time

Pop Smoke - Sweetheart (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Pop Smoke - Foreigner (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie)

Lil Gotit - Bet Up

Noah C (Editorial)

Pop Smoke - Get Back

Pop Smoke - Mannequin (feat. Lil Tjay)

Lil Quill - What It Do

Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper

Grimes - Delete Forever

Paul Pirotta (Sales)

Pop Smoke - Christopher Walking

Tory Lanez - Broke In A Minute

Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)

Future & Drake - Life Is Good (Remix) [feat. DaBaby & Lil Baby]

Alex Cole (Editorial)

Tame Impala - One More Year

Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper

Tame Impala - Is It True

Tame Impala - One More Hour

Migos, Travis Scott & Young Thug - Give No Fxk

Erika Marie (Editorial)

Tory Lanez - K Lo K (feat. Fivio Foreign)

YG & Kehlani - Konclusions

G-Eazy - Still Be Friends (feat. Tory Lanez & Tyga)

G Herbo - In This Bitch

Nicki Minaj - Yikes

Cole Blake (Editorial)

Tame Impala - Breathe Deeper

Tame Impala - On Track

Thundercat - Dragonball Durag

Future & Drake - Life Is Good (Remix) [feat. DaBaby & Lil Baby]

Boys Noize & Rico Nasty - Girl Crush

Arden Maalik (Social)

Snoh Aalegra - Whoa (Remix) [feat. Pharrell]

Brent Faiyaz - Been Away

A Boogie wit da Hoodie - Numbers (feat. Roddy Ricch, Gunna, & London On Da Track)

Pop Smoke - Invincible

D Smoke - Gaspar Yanga (feat. Snoop Dogg)

D Smoke - Bullies

Lynn S (Editorial)

Billie Eilish - No Time To Die

Tame Impala - Posthumous Forgiveness

Tame Impala - Instant Destiny

Childish Major - Shallow Dimes

Justin Bieber - Second Emotion (feat. Travis Scott)

Keenan Higgins (Editorial)

Brent Faiyaz - Let Me Know

D Smoke - Black Habits I (feat. Jackie Gouche)

Knxwledge - learn

KOTA The Friend - Her

Tink - Cut It Out

Aron A (Editorial)

Abra Cadabra - On & On (feat. Odeal)

Young Chop - Need That Bag (feat. Calboy)

Pop Smoke - Wolves (feat. Nav)

Abra Cadabra - Superstar